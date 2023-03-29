Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.57.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,603 shares of company stock valued at $22,800,610 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $822.80. 181,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,008. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $757.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

