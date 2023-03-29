Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Announces Earnings Results

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Nexalin Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NXL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Nexalin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03.
Nexalin Technology Company Profile
