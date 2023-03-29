Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

