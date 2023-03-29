NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 530,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,572. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

