Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives Hold Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 1,353,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

