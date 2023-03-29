NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

