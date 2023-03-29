Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7,590 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

