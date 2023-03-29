Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7,590 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
