ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OKE opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

