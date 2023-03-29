OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 272.5% in March

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the February 28th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Trading Down 6.8 %

About OpGen

NASDAQ OPGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 412,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OpGen has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Articles

