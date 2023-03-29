Owl Rock Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.
Owl Rock Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
