Owl Rock Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.