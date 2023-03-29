Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 402,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 273,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.05).

Panthera Resources Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.69. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

