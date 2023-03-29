PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Stock Price Up 7.7%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

