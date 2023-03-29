Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $440,000.
JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 378,191 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
