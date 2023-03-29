Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.64. 8,002,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.