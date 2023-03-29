PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 7.0 %

PDSB traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 458,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,325. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.