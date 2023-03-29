PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.
PDS Biotechnology Trading Up 7.0 %
PDSB traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 458,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,325. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.31.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
