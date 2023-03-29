Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.87.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.1 %

PPL traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 456,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,402. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.58. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$40.81 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.