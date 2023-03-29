Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises approximately 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pentair were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,802. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.