PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 14,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Insider Transactions at PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,210,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,946.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,073 shares of company stock worth $905,106.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

