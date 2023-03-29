Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after acquiring an additional 725,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 344,159 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 352,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

