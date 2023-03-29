Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 1,074,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

