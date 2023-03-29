Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. 92,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,508. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

