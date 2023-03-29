P&F Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

P&F Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PFIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of 510.52 and a beta of 0.50. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company's stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

