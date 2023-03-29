Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 6.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $380,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,156,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

