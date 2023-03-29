Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 0.5%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 2,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 37,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
