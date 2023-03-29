Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

PIPR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. 183,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.