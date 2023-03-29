Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $60.20 million and $230,974.92 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00052123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00037590 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,982,451 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

