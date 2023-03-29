Pocket Network Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $44.82 million and $3.03 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

