Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.05 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $84.06 million and $8.05 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 738,419,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 738,412,308.821127 with 605,827,169.073201 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15581109 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,555,079.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

