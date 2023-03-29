Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

