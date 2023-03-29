Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.64

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.64 and last traded at $127.64, with a volume of 15538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

