Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.93 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $36.93 million and approximately $355,987.01 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Presearch has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

