Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $655,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.