Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.22. 5,265,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,484,141. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

