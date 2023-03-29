Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 17,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 9,040,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,830. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

