Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,743,756 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.