Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,934. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

