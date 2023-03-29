PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 139,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 521,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PROG by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

