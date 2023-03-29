Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.96 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.
Progress Software Stock Performance
PRGS traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 370,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
