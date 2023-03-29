Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.96 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 370,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

