Prom Price Up 2.4% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $88.19 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00017021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00200201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,399.87 or 1.00033197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.82971469 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,044,977.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

