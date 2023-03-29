ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,663,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,801,479 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $25.25.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

