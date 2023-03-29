ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.34. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 17,369,420 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

