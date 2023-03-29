Proton (XPR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.05 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,209,517,652 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

