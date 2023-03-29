Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.29

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 1626481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,803,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $25,803,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,341,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,684,201 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

