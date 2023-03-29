PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 171,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 753,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

