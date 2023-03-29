Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.