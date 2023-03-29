Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

