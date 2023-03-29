Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

TYRA stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,792 shares of company stock worth $2,792,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

