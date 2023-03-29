Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 39,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,052. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

