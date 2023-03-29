Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,595,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.14. 1,925,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,704. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

