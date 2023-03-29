Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,125 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 209,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,224. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

