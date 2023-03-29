Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $416,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

